It remains unclear as to why the much-ballyhooed first person in that post abruptly quit last month. But Mayor Joyce Craig and crew don’t seem interested in sharing the reasons, if they know them.
Instead, City Hall is busy advertising the position ($98K plus benefits). This time, at least, a few lessons may have been learned .
Perhaps, it is said, the Manchester Fire Department is not the right overseer for this position. Turns out the fire department may not have the right expertise in housing development.
Then again, such expertise may not be the primary qualification for the post. Instead, someone with experience in the issues of substance abuse and chronic homelessness would be a better fit. Since drug abuse and mental disorders are clearly the main reasons for many of those living on the streets, that should be obvious.
The mayor and aldermen need to figure out first just what can be reasonably expected from this position and then determine in which department or agency it should be placed. Or perhaps instead of paying another public employee, the city should take that money and give it to existing non-profits that are already working on the problem.
As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…
Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?
Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”