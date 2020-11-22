The staggering amount of taxpayer money that has been spent on the related problems of homelessness, drug abuse and mental illness in New Hampshire is mind-numbing. In his answer to a letter from mayors (including Manchester’s Joyce Craig), Gov. Chris Sununu provides an outline of such expenditures. In Manchester, in just the current two-year budget, the state has provided more than $2 million to support homeless shelter services, nearly $800,000 to homeless quarantine and outreach, and an additional $1 million in emergency solution grants for emergency shelter services through the federal CARES Act. On top of this, the state has provided millions of dollars to third-party service providers. Similar amounts have gone to each New Hampshire county.
Mayor Craig has repeatedly claimed the state isn’t doing enough about the homeless problem. Regarding the feud over a homeless camp on the county courthouse lawn, Sununu wondered aloud last week why the mayor had not used some of that money to buy and fit up a building to house those who truly can’t take care of themselves. The former city police headquarters, for example, is just up the street from the courthouse. Some homeless say they like the location as it is close to city services.
We can understand state reluctance to turn over National Guard property for an emergency homeless shelter. Its objections to using space at the Sununu Youth Development Center seem less understandable. No, we shouldn’t have the homeless mixing in with troubled youths, but there ought to be a fix for that. There are many unused buildings on the property. But the city should not expect the state to pick up the tab.
Besides citing the huge amounts of money sent to the cities, Gov. Sununu also turned the homeless issue back on the mayors by citing the lack of low-cost housing options in New Hampshire. The governor is backing legislation that would address some restrictive zoning that discourages mixed-use developments. If the mayors want to help with the problem, he wrote, surely they should be backing this legislation in the new session.