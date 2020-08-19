It was encouraging to read in Paul Feely’s Sunday News City Hall column that civic clubs continue to believe in Manchester. Let’s make sure their efforts don’t go to waste.
The Manchester Kiwanis Club has completed a three-year program that raised $75,000 to repair and upgrade basketball, tennis, and pickleball (it’s a thing) courts in the city. The last is the basketball court at Pulaski Park, the overall restoration of which is due to several civic-minded groups including Kiwanis, the Manchester Garden Club, and many in the Polish-American community.
Some of the kids and young men playing basketball at the park these days are from families who came from far away and may not know that immigrants from another country (Poland) were inspired to have the park named in honor of a fellow Pole.
General Casimir Pulaski came to our shores to help win the American Revolution. He has been called the father of the American cavalry and is said to have saved the life of George Washington before himself dying in battle. His statue in Pulaski Park was restored last year.
Pride of place is an important element in maintaining a successful community. Civic betterment takes the work not only of civic clubs and city departments but of individual citizens.
That said, we hope that efforts such as the Pulaski Park restoration are not defaced by the graffiti that once again seems to have sprouted up like ugly weeds across the city and our highways.
City and state officials need to work to repair these visual insults as quickly as they appear and to go after the perpetrators.
Manchester Crimeline may be of assistance with the latter, as it offers cash for tips on crime. Anonymous tips are welcome at 603-624-4040.