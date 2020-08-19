It was encouraging to read in Paul Feely’s Sunday News City Hall column that civic clubs continue to believe in Manchester. Let’s make sure their efforts don’t go to waste.

The Manchester Kiwanis Club has completed a three-year program that raised $75,000 to repair and upgrade basketball, tennis, and pickleball (it’s a thing) courts in the city. The last is the basketball court at Pulaski Park, the overall restoration of which is due to several civic-minded groups including Kiwanis, the Manchester Garden Club, and many in the Polish-American community.

Some of the kids and young men playing basketball at the park these days are from families who came from far away and may not know that immigrants from another country (Poland) were inspired to have the park named in honor of a fellow Pole.

General Casimir Pulaski came to our shores to help win the American Revolution. He has been called the father of the American cavalry and is said to have saved the life of George Washington before himself dying in battle. His statue in Pulaski Park was restored last year.

Pride of place is an important element in maintaining a successful community. Civic betterment takes the work not only of civic clubs and city departments but of individual citizens.

That said, we hope that efforts such as the Pulaski Park restoration are not defaced by the graffiti that once again seems to have sprouted up like ugly weeds across the city and our highways.

City and state officials need to work to repair these visual insults as quickly as they appear and to go after the perpetrators.

Manchester Crimeline may be of assistance with the latter, as it offers cash for tips on crime. Anonymous tips are welcome at 603-624-4040.

Sunday, August 16, 2020
Tracking bias: Leave IDs out

Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

VP contender: A disappointing kickoff

Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Friday, August 14, 2020
Masks and motorcycles: Sununu walking the fine line

Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.

School officers: A valuable resource

A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Unemployment can pay: 33% more

A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted i…

Manchester city clerk: A different government experience

We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.

Sunday, August 09, 2020
Friday, August 07, 2020
Once a B2 bomber: Now a typo

We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.

Sunday, August 02, 2020
Personal choices during COVID-19: The New Hampshire way

This afternoon the green flag will wave at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over NASCAR’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Over the past several months the option of attending any in- person sporting events has been in the same category as going to the cinema: out of the question.

Friday, July 31, 2020
Wednesday, July 29, 2020