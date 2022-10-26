Manchester’s Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg speaks for many of us when he asks that we all remember a little girl whose life was taken almost before it began.
The chief asks that we respect Harmony Montgomery by being kind to another child in her memory.
He speaks to those of us who have children of our own whom we try to protect and do right by even if life’s strains sometimes get to us.
He speaks to those of us who have witnessed the children of others being mistreated or neglected.
He may even be hoping to be heard by some of those so-called adults who regularly abuse their children verbally, mentally, or physically.
Harmony Montgomery was just five years old when she disappeared, a victim of mistreatment and also of neglect, neglect by a system that is supposed to protect such children.
Of all the criminal cases that police must pursue, cases such as Harmony’s must be the most difficult and emotionally trying. Anyone who saw Chief Aldenberg before the press on Monday would understand this a little better.
The way to honor “this innocent and defenseless child,” the chief said, would be to “just take a few moments out of your day to say something nice to a child. Give him or her a hug, or special words of encouragement.”
Then he added, “Give them an extra hug or just simply tell them that you love them and that you will always protect them.”
You might think that the chief’s last line was directed specifically to parents. But we think he was also saying that as a community we need to love and protect our children.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.
As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…
Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.