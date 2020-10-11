It wasn’t business as usual for the Business and Industry Association’s annual Lifetime Achievement and New Hampshire Advantage awards event this week. How could it be? A dinner that usually draws a sell-out crowd was not possible in this strange year.

Nonetheless, BIA head Jim Roche and executive board member John Kacavas did an excellent job of honoring two former governors and Granite United Way through an online event Wednesday afternoon.

Granite United Way received the New Hampshire Advantage award for its exceptional work, especially in this pandemic year. Indeed, it was asked by Gov. Chris Sununu to turn its 211 telephone helpline into something of a COVID-19 hotline, which it did.

The United Way serves some 800 nonprofits and covers 80 percent of New Hampshire. If it didn’t exist, we would all feel it.

It was poignant that the late Gov. Steve Merrill was a lifetime achievement honoree this year. He coined the “New Hampshire Advantage” phrase and would have been pleased that the Granite United Way received the honor.

Merrill knew that New Hampshire’s advantage is more than its small-government, low-tax ways and means. It is also its people.

That was something that fellow honoree, former Gov. John Lynch, spoke of in receiving his honor. Lynch said the closeness of the people, their willingness to pitch in, is one of the state’s greatest strengths.

The BIA is a strength, too. Our congratulations to it and its honorees.

Sunday, October 11, 2020
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Editorials

Wetting our whistle: Of beer and minimum wages

We would have a beer with Dan Feltes. We thought Sunday News columnist Pat Hynes was a bit harsh in his latest piece, in which he expressed a preference for hoisting a brew with Chris Sununu. If Hynes had to drink with Feltes, he wrote, he would pour the beer under the bar and make up an exc…

Sunday, October 04, 2020
Editorials

NH Democrats: Going downhill fast

Gov. Chris Sununu used to run the family-owned Waterville Valley ski resort, so naturally he knows nothing about the ski business and should be kept far, far away from any state decisions regarding New Hampshire skiing during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Editorials

A church-state issue: An orthodox view

A headline last week referencing a Greek Orthodox church in Portsmouth got us thinking about the proper roles of church and state. A church pastor (who reportedly is no longer there) was allowing the sharing of a single communal instrument. State authorities suspect the practice led to a COV…

Friday, October 02, 2020
Editorials

Birthdays not enough? Bonus homage for progeny

As for holidays and the like, both “sons” and “daughters” days snuck up on us this year. Actually, that’s not true. Having been blissfully unaware of this latest “days” business until it crossed our Facebook pages this week, it was less a sneak attack than a complete gobsmack.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Editorials

Hypocrisy in spades: Shocker: Politics trumps principle

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is terribly upset. It’s not only that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next President name her successor. Schumer is appalled that Donald Trump’s nominee is, in Schumer’s view, the complete opposite of Ginsburg’s liberal judici…

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Editorials

Saving Chandler House: Right ingredients clicked (finally)

Some things are worth saving and some entities have the wherewithal to save them. Coincidental with Exeter officials making the right call regarding the Ioka theater property (the property owners can remove an old marquee), the venerable Chandler House in Manchester has been spared the wreck…

Friday, September 25, 2020
Editorials

Exeter and Ioka: Property owners have rights, too

The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020