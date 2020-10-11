It wasn’t business as usual for the Business and Industry Association’s annual Lifetime Achievement and New Hampshire Advantage awards event this week. How could it be? A dinner that usually draws a sell-out crowd was not possible in this strange year.
Nonetheless, BIA head Jim Roche and executive board member John Kacavas did an excellent job of honoring two former governors and Granite United Way through an online event Wednesday afternoon.
Granite United Way received the New Hampshire Advantage award for its exceptional work, especially in this pandemic year. Indeed, it was asked by Gov. Chris Sununu to turn its 211 telephone helpline into something of a COVID-19 hotline, which it did.
The United Way serves some 800 nonprofits and covers 80 percent of New Hampshire. If it didn’t exist, we would all feel it.
It was poignant that the late Gov. Steve Merrill was a lifetime achievement honoree this year. He coined the “New Hampshire Advantage” phrase and would have been pleased that the Granite United Way received the honor.
Merrill knew that New Hampshire’s advantage is more than its small-government, low-tax ways and means. It is also its people.
That was something that fellow honoree, former Gov. John Lynch, spoke of in receiving his honor. Lynch said the closeness of the people, their willingness to pitch in, is one of the state’s greatest strengths.
The BIA is a strength, too. Our congratulations to it and its honorees.