That “something” needs to be thorough and complete. Attorney General John Formella, Sununu said, is assessing any matters that need to remain confidential. Formella needs to do so with an eye toward transparency.
Too often government agencies try to find ways and means to prevent disclosure. They engage in “what if” scenarios that try to justify secrecy no matter how far fetched.
The Harmony Montgomery case is far beyond “what ifs.” Formella surely has it within his power to dispense with any confidential concoctions and instead let the public see what went wrong here. That goes not only for procedures but for individual agents of New Hampshire government.
We are hoping for a happy ending but no matter the outcome, Granite Staters need and deserve to know how a little girl disappeared for two years and how we can prevent it from happening again.
Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.