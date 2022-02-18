We suppose it is the longest of longshots, but it’s understandable if Granite Staters found encouragement this week in the story out of New York involving a missing child.

A little girl who had vanished for two years was found alive. Her parents, who had lost custody, nevertheless still had the girl with them when authorities found her. Paislee Shultis, age 6, was found hidden beneath the steps of a staircase in a home in Saugerties, New York.

The similarities between her case and that of Harmony Montgomery here in New Hampshire are striking, even down to their sweet smiles. Paislee was 4 when she “disappeared.” Harmony was 5.

Harmony’s case continues to raise concern and outrage, understandably so given the dearth of information from authorities.

Gov. Chris Sununu said on Wednesday that he expects a report on the case will be completed by next week and “we will have something” to release to the public.

That “something” needs to be thorough and complete. Attorney General John Formella, Sununu said, is assessing any matters that need to remain confidential. Formella needs to do so with an eye toward transparency.

Too often government agencies try to find ways and means to prevent disclosure. They engage in “what if” scenarios that try to justify secrecy no matter how far fetched.

The Harmony Montgomery case is far beyond “what ifs.” Formella surely has it within his power to dispense with any confidential concoctions and instead let the public see what went wrong here. That goes not only for procedures but for individual agents of New Hampshire government.

We are hoping for a happy ending but no matter the outcome, Granite Staters need and deserve to know how a little girl disappeared for two years and how we can prevent it from happening again.

Sunday, February 13, 2022

No show law: Venues can decide

Some New Hampshire entertainment venues want a state law giving them the authority to impose audience rules regarding masks or vaccinations. But they already have the right to make such choices.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Trump’s seal: More bark than bite

New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.

Wednesday, February 09, 2022

Holloways’ gift: A cherished NH couple

Paul and Anna Grace Holloway have given much to the betterment of New Hampshire in time and service. There is no indication that they are likely to stop anytime soon. Good for New Hampshire.

Sunday, February 06, 2022

Manchester mess: Goldhardt wants out

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt wants to jump ship to Nevada so he can end his career “with a crescendo.” Well strike up the band!

Spoiler alert: NPR outs groundhog

We have become accustomed to many in the news media interjecting into pretty much every story on Donald J. Trump a sentence noting the falsity of his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Nothing wrong with that, but determining truth from lies is not always so easy to do. One n…

Titles 2.0: Cheaper, faster, stronger, smarter

Vehicle titles are printed to look valuable, like stock certificates or bearer bonds, but are they in fact vestigial? Or worse, like your appendix or wisdom teeth, mostly an opportunity for malady?

Friday, February 04, 2022

Harmony facts: Why the letter holdup?

Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.