By a convincing margin (209-141) the people’s House spoke up for the people a week ago by rejecting a bill that would have gutted local zoning.
The bill would have required that any town or city with municipal water and sewage allow for multiple housing units in any single-family zoning area.
“We don’t need central planning in the form of legislation being forced on communities .. without regards to the fiscal or social impact,” argued Rep. Len Turcotte in opposing the measure.
Turcotte is a Barrington Republican but the House rejection of this measure was hardly partisan. A majority of Democrats also voted against it.
As we noted in advance of the vote, there is indeed a housing supply problem in New Hampshire. Several initiatives are underway to address it. But moves such as HB 44 swing the pendulum dangerously too far in the wrong direction.
The bill would have trashed local control where it is most important — where people live.
As Rep. Turcotte noted, “towns and cities already can accomplish what this bill is trying to accomplish; it’s called zoning regulations.” Precisely.
The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.
Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.
It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As …
Tomorrow is not George Washington’s birthday. That is on Feb. 22, although under the older calendar operative when he was born, the birthday was on Feb. 11. It used to be, when Washington was still considered the father of our country, that the 22nd was honored as a distinct national holiday…
Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.