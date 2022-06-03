New Hampshire citizens need to keep an eye on efforts to liberalize housing development laws and regulations or they may wake up some day soon to find four new families living on the small single-family lot next door. They also may find the Granite State morphing into an extension of suburban Boston.
To be sure, there is a need and a place for more housing that is realistically priced for workers of which employers from Coos to the sea are in great need. Endless delays for developers of this housing are finally being addressed, in part through deadlines for local planning and zoning boards to act, along with a new state appeals process.
There are also efforts to address some local requirements for multi-acre lots for single homes.
But neither citizens nor their legislators or local officials should let the pendulum swing so far as to knock them all down and leave us all wondering what happened to our state.
According to one Rob Dapice of a housing finance agency quoted approvingly by the pollsters, the current housing shortage is causing “local leaders and citizens” to “gain an understanding of how their zoning ordinances impact their communities.”
Really? These poor benighted burghers are only now wising up to rules and regulations that they and others have been blindly following — for how long?
But one of the poll results the center cited showed just 38 percent of respondents supported allowing property owners to build up to four housing units on any residentially zoned lot served by municipal water and sewer. (Almost as many, 35 percent, were opposed.)
That measure was defeated in the legislative session just ended. But it will be back. We believe that while most Granite Staters are open to some change, their “traditional view” remains: They are in no way about to embrace the extreme ideas some housing zealots are pushing.
