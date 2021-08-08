There were good and not-so-good signals on the New Hampshire housing front last week. On the positive side, a new state housing appeals board appears to be working as intended. On the flip side, the rural nature of much of New Hampshire remains under threat, its defenders portrayed as “white, privileged” homeowners or as “self-serving activists that want zero or no growth.” (What, we wonder, is the difference between zero and none?)
“What’s Working” series reporter Mike Cousineau put the spotlight on the appeals board, which seems to be doing its job of cutting the expensive and time-consuming process that builders face when forced to appeal to the court system.
The appeal board, chaired by the able Gregory Michael, is learned in land-use and zoning regulations. It is delivering decisions in an average of 120 days, much quicker than is the case in superior court.
But Michael, a former judge, stressed the board mission is to determine if local boards correctly apply the rules.
“We have no power,” Michael said, “to change or amend local zoning. We have no power to change master plans.”
Quite right. Such changes should be decided either at the local level by a town’s voters or by the people’s legislative representatives. They should not be made in haste, or based on sketchy evidence.
A housing poll released by St. Anselm College last week purported to show overwhelming approval for changing local review for new housing. Those polled also agreed with the statement that “my community needs more affordable housing to be built.”
But just what does “affordable” mean? A majority of poll respondents were either opposed or unsure about allowing property owners to build “duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes on any property served by municipal water and sewer and where the zoning allows residential development.”
The “self-serving activists,” as one New Hampshire developer put it, appear to be the people who have put down roots in a rural community and are vocal about trying to keep it that way. They are no more self-serving than business and other groups that are concerned that the state’s labor shortage will leave them in a bind.
Wise counsel on the issue came from attorney Matthew Serge in our housing board story.
“The fact that there’s a housing shortage, maybe that makes sense for the legislative body to go back and perhaps amend the zoning ordinance, make more provision for residential. But that’s where that would happen, the legislative process…”
“Sorry for the inconvenient,” read the printed sign at a McDonald’s drive-thru window this week. Were they apologizing for certain of their workers? Troublemakers, perhaps, for whom assembling a Happy Meal is an unpleasant chore?
Gov. Chris Sununu’s message in vetoing a state primary elections bill was succinct and to the point. Moving up the primary date, which has long been in September of even-numbered years, would “create more problems than it solves.”
New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Sylvester Marsh and a friend nearly perished on a summer day in the 1850s when Mt. Washington’s often fickle weather turned against them as they were climbing the Northeast’s highest peak. They survived, and countless others have been saved as a result…
In the wake of the jumble of confusion that came along last week with the latest White House and CDC directives, suggestions, etc. on COVID-19, a friend had a sound observation. “They should have had regular fireside chats.”
As wrenching as they are to read, the multiple indictments handed up last week in the ongoing Youth Development Center probe is an encouraging sign. If the 10 men who were named are found guilty, they should consider themselves lucky that they won’t be punished in the way they allegedly puni…
It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking an individual from suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its spending policies made sense in the specific case and as a general rule for the court to follow.
Of the wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opines: “To me, it’s just statistics. When you have a range of 220 cities and towns, some are going to be high and some are going to be low. If you had the same vaccination rate in all those communities, …