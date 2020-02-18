The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.
Indeed, in its recommendations for new “magnet” schools, one wonders if the group is trying to compete against, rather than cooperate with, the charter school model.
We would find this puzzling as well as disappointing. But one factor in the lack of a charter component may well have been one of the drivers of the Manchester Proud group’s work.
That would be “Reaching Higher New Hampshire.’’ It so happens that this group is one of the big guns in the effort by state Democratic legislators to shoot down a $46 million, multi-year federal grant to improve and expand charter schools in the state.
“Reaching Higher” claims that losing some regular-school students to public charter schools will cost those regular schools. If that’s the case, asks the new state population study (see related editorial), then why aren’t these charter foes worried about the much larger overall drop in student numbers that is already underway?
Killing off charter schools is not the answer to public education concerns, either in Manchester or around the state. Manchester Proud should understand that.
Monday, February 17, 2020
- Editorial
- Updated
Two meetings important to the future of Manchester public education and Manchester taxpayers are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday evening. We address the Wednesday meeting in a separate editorial today.
- Editorial
- Updated
The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.
Sunday, February 16, 2020
- Editorial
- Updated
Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.
- Editorial
- Updated
”Woman with five DWIs pleads guilty, gets five more days in jail.”
- Editorial
- Updated
Once again, the nation will collectively stop what it’s doing Monday and spend a single day reflecting on the importance of: Skiing? Car sales? The coming baseball season?
Friday, February 14, 2020
The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.
Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling applied the law and her usual tough common sense to her recent sentencing decision in a drug case involving a huge amount of the killer drug fentanyl. The enormity of the crime demanded it.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.
Nashua School Board member Paula Johnson made a good point that public servants and taxpayers across the state should bear in mind in this town and school budget season.
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
There is one presidential candidate whose New Hampshire appearances we bet you didn’t get to see. Any guesses? His birthday is tomorrow, Feb. 12.
North Country newspaperman John D. Harrigan was inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame last Friday night in Boston. It is a well-deserved honor for one of New Hampshire’s true treasures.
Sunday, February 09, 2020
Someone commenting on last week’s Iowa Caucuses issue said, “Not to worry. New Hampshire’s got this.”
It didn’t take quite as long as we had thought it might have last week, but the knives are again out for the New Hampshire Primary.
Upon hearing of the death last week of Lionel LeBlanc, someone wrote on Facebook that he will always be remembered for his smile and his infectious enthusiasm for America and its military veterans.
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Observations from the debacle that was Monday night’s Iowa Democratic Party caucuses:
Monday, February 03, 2020
- Editorial
-
Did you hear the one about the people who went to a pole dance and a Super Bowl broke out?