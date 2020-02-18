The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.

Indeed, in its recommendations for new “magnet” schools, one wonders if the group is trying to compete against, rather than cooperate with, the charter school model.

We would find this puzzling as well as disappointing. But one factor in the lack of a charter component may well have been one of the drivers of the Manchester Proud group’s work.

That would be “Reaching Higher New Hampshire.’’ It so happens that this group is one of the big guns in the effort by state Democratic legislators to shoot down a $46 million, multi-year federal grant to improve and expand charter schools in the state.

“Reaching Higher” claims that losing some regular-school students to public charter schools will cost those regular schools. If that’s the case, asks the new state population study (see related editorial), then why aren’t these charter foes worried about the much larger overall drop in student numbers that is already underway?

Killing off charter schools is not the answer to public education concerns, either in Manchester or around the state. Manchester Proud should understand that.

Monday, February 17, 2020
Editorials

How should school board work? Hearing at City Hall seeks input

  • Editorial
  • Updated

The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.

Sunday, February 16, 2020
Editorials

A glaring DWI gap: Detention is the best deterrence

  • Editorial
  • Updated

Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.

Friday, February 14, 2020
Editorials

Primary postmortems: NH did its job; pundits blather on

The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Editorials

Economic flimflam: Both parties promise all to everyone

In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Sunday, February 09, 2020
Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Monday, February 03, 2020