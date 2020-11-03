We beg to differ with the selectmen of Candia but we think it is they, not a tree, who are being the public nuisance. Fittingly, the tree in question is a crabapple.
The story pits the Heibergs of Jane Drive against the town, which says the tree on their property is a nuisance, with some branches sticking out into the public way. The town said trim that tree or we will have it removed. The Heibergs declined and said they would sue the town. Mediation was the first legal step. A proposed settlement would spare the tree and require the owners pay to have a county forester prune the tree and remove any branches encroaching upon the road.
Just as importantly, the Heibergs would acknowledge that Jane Drive (named years ago in honor of a developer's daughter) is indeed a public roadway maintained by the town. It seems to us to be a fair settlement, the tree gets trimmed and the issue of the road’s status is settled. But the selectmen won’t have it. For one thing, the tree that they dislike would remain, poking them in their collective eye. For another, the town would have to pay its own attorney fees. That bill is more than $8,000 at the moment. Unless the selectmen change their tune, the dispute is going to court and that bill is sure to increase with no guarantee that the taxpayers of Candia won’t end up having to pay quite a bit more.
We don’t recall if there is an official Candia town song but we have a suggestion: “I’ll be suing you in apple blossom time” has a ring to it.