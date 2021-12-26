Let the record show that our recent editorial on a “systems benefit” surcharge on electric bills erred when it included solar installations as being covered by the subsidized program. Let the record also show that the head of a group that campaigns for solar energy is, appropriately, full of hot air in an op-ed piece on the facing page today.
The “Clean Energy NH” writer is among those who are aghast that the Public Utilities Commission recently decided that, with energy costs spiking, this winter was not the best time to initiate a whopping increase in the surcharge that New Hampshire electricity users, both commercial and consumer, must pay along with their monthly bill.
The writer notes that the Business and Industry Association and Gov. Chris Sununu have said the PUC order “goes too far.” He fails to add that both the BIA and the governor have opposed and remain opposed to the huge surcharge increases called for in the plan that the PUC rejected. It is why the governor has asked the PUC to maintain the status quo on the surcharge. Our editorial noted that Sununu’s position could be a short-term compromise.
The op-ed writer also falsely claims that our editorial suggested that the surcharge covered electric vehicles. It clearly did not. It merely noted that the folks pushing solar power arrays that few consumers can afford are often the same ones who think it a fine idea that taxpayers subsidize those individuals wealthy enough to drive electric cars.
Not surprisingly, the man pushing spotty solar power also objects to our praise for nuclear power, a form of clean, low-carbon energy that is efficient and available. Perhaps he has been blinded by the sun.
And giving credit where it is due, we were pleased to see that WMUR-TV joined New Hampshire Public Radio in broadcasting Gov. Sununu’s COVID-19 press conference update last Wednesday. Both had ceased doing so for a time.
The briefings have been and still are an important source of information on how the state is dealing with the ongoing pandemic. The governor and other officials field a variety of questions from reporters, giving listeners and viewers a first-hand perspective.
We will be thrilled when there is no more need for these briefings. But while they last, it is commendable that they are accessible to a broad public audience.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.