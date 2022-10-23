We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.
“Democrats dump NH” isn’t the kind of headline that Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, and Annie Kuster want to see before Nov. 8. It is why their national party bosses cynically decided weeks ago to delay the planned execution until after the mid-terms. The headwinds are blowing at gale force against them as it is. Having their party trash a century-old tradition that is perhaps the only chance left for outside voices to be heard is not a good look for the trio trying to stay in office.
Of course, neither has it been a very good look that these three amigos are so weak within their party that they have been unable to protect the primary. No wonder they are so shy about debating their opponents.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.
As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…
Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?