How’s that push for a new commuter train to Boston working out? It has been nothing but good news so far.
There’s the Orange Line in Boston itself. Commuters have been stuck for weeks seeking alternative forms of transit while their government agencies finally start repairs on what has been an emergency for decades.
Now comes word of a settlement in a threatened strike by union railroad workers nationwide. This was for commercial rather than consumer lines, but since much of the latter use the former’s rails, the effect would be equally disastrous.
Indeed, last week Amtrak commuter rail announced the shutdown of many routes. And here in the Northeast, a winter energy situation that was already to be difficult because of supply shortages would be even worse with a strike.
This one had been averted for now. But commercial and commuter rail are always likely to face such threats, whereas if you use a car to commute to work from Manchester to Boston, the only labor trouble you can expect to face is if the guy running the car pool suddenly pulls a wildcat strike of his own.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.
What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…
Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…
Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)
While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.
If New Hampshire 1st District Republicans and independents hope to have a chance of unseating Democrat Chris Pappas, they aren’t likely to do it with either Matt Mowers or Karoline Leavitt. The former appears to be the very model of a modern man on the political make. The latter, barely lega…