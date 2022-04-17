Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

With a national party that counts constituents by skin color, surname, and sexual preference, local overload Raymond Buckley might have been hoping to show off party diversity during President Joe Biden’s visit this coming Tuesday. Alas, it is more likely that if immigrant groups appear at all some will be carrying signs protesting party VIPs Maggie Hassan and Chris Pappas for backing a Trump-era border policy.

And what of the future of New Hampshire’s presidential primary?

“Folks shouldn’t be worried,” assures the executive director of the state Democratic Party. He is confident that New Hampshire will remain first.

That might be a bit more comforting if not for the fact that new director Troy Price has barely had time to unpack from his last gig, a memorable role of overseeing an Iowa Democratic caucus debacle that has probably put the kibosh on that state’s early role.

It would be somewhat reassuring if President Biden, while in New Hampshire, said a word in our primary’s defense. He never won here, but he does understand the importance of being tested and challenged by real voters before the money train and special interests take total control.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

NH on guard: We all owe them

Our Monday story on New Hampshire National Guard personnel receiving Purple Hearts was another recent reminder of how much the Guard is part of New Hampshire and how wide and deep is its mission.

Keep ‘em closed: Lousy liquor look

Holy Week seems as good a time as any to comment on the legislative proposal to open state liquor stores — on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Thumbs down, say we.

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Jersey barrier? Mowers’ bad move

Matt Mowers insists he did nothing illegal when he voted twice as Republicans selected a presidential nominee in 2016. Which is not to say he did nothing really, really dumb.

Ben Franklin: A solid PBS series

Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.

Friday, April 08, 2022

Death march: Courage in surrender

April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.

Sununu in the swamp: Odd venue for Trump talk

Further on the matter of Gov. Chris Sununu’s remarks regarding Donald Trump at an elegant Washington dinner last weekend. (And, no, we won’t even touch the subsequent COVID-19 outbreak.)

Wednesday, April 06, 2022

Will Smith wannabe? Sununu bombs in D.C.

Chris Sununu would like all of us (press, people, politicos) to “lighten up” and understand that he was only joking about Donald Trump in a Washington appearance the other night.

No April fools: America isn’t a joke

The boxer Tyson Fury didn’t become great by taking the lineal heavyweight boxing crown when he beat Ukrainian war hero Wladimir Klitchko in what amounted to a 12-round dance off years ago. Fury became great by getting off the canvas to salvage a draw against Deontay Wilder years later. A win…

Sunday, April 03, 2022

Primary jeopardy: Who’s responsible?

Donna Soucy, Democrat, deplores an attempt to ensure that only legitimate New Hampshire residents vote in New Hampshire elections. She and her party colleagues in the state Senate voted last week against a bill that would strengthen election integrity without harming in any way the rights of…