Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.
With a national party that counts constituents by skin color, surname, and sexual preference, local overload Raymond Buckley might have been hoping to show off party diversity during President Joe Biden’s visit this coming Tuesday. Alas, it is more likely that if immigrant groups appear at all some will be carrying signs protesting party VIPs Maggie Hassan and Chris Pappas for backing a Trump-era border policy.
And what of the future of New Hampshire’s presidential primary?
“Folks shouldn’t be worried,” assures the executive director of the state Democratic Party. He is confident that New Hampshire will remain first.
That might be a bit more comforting if not for the fact that new director Troy Price has barely had time to unpack from his last gig, a memorable role of overseeing an Iowa Democratic caucus debacle that has probably put the kibosh on that state’s early role.
It would be somewhat reassuring if President Biden, while in New Hampshire, said a word in our primary’s defense. He never won here, but he does understand the importance of being tested and challenged by real voters before the money train and special interests take total control.
Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.
