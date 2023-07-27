U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's decision last week to pause Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn't a stiff enough sentence for stealing a fortune, even if the mode of theft is as banal as tax fraud -- what we sent Al Capone to Alcatraz for.
Under the deal, Hunter Biden would have plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and dodged a felony gun charge by staying out of trouble for two years. While the misdemeanors are each punishable by up to a year in jail, the United States would have recommended a sentence of probation. Not a night in jail, plus Biden would have walked away with immunity from future prosecution.
Not a bad deal for Biden, as we're not talking about misdemeanor shoplifting, another crime New Hampshire might jail someone for. Under the proffer, Biden would have admitted to not paying taxes on more than $1.5 million -- hundreds of thousands of dollars in anyone's tax bracket.
The scions of powerful people shouldn't expect concierge service; they deserve the best legal council they can afford. No more.
Sometimes the accused doesn't need a better judge, they need a better lawyer. Did Biden's believe these terms would pass the sniff test with the American people? The deal was south of cheese.
Hunter would have had to pay a $50 special assessment on the day he was sentenced to going home. If that ever comes to pass -- as it still may -- better get it in cash.
