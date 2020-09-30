U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is terribly upset. It’s not only that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next President name her successor. Schumer is appalled that Donald Trump’s nominee is, in Schumer’s view, the complete opposite of Ginsburg’s liberal judicial philosophy.
How dare Trump and a Republican Senate majority name a Supreme Court justice with a conservative approach to the law!
There is hypocrisy aplenty from both Republicans and Democrats on the matter of a Ginsburg replacement. Mitch McConnell and Trump lackey Lindsey Graham are rightly having their words and actions of four years ago flung into their faces. Back then, their Republican Senate majority was reason enough to refuse a vote or hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick. The pair said it was proper to wait for the next presidential election, which was several months off.
Now, that same Republican Senate majority is reason enough to vote and no doubt approve President Trump’s selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with only weeks until the next presidential election.
It is called politics. Republicans see a rare chance to give the court a presumed strong conservative majority for years to come and they intend to do so. Can’t say as we blame them.
Schumer’s whining about how bad it will be to name a conservative to replace liberal Ginsburg is ludicrous. So too is the business about Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish. A lot of Democrats are now conceding that RBG could have secured a more liberal replacement had she retired while Obama and his party were still in command.
It’s not all bad news for the Democrats, of course. Public opinion seems decidedly against Trump’s move. That opinion won’t help him on Election Day.