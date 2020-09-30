U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is terribly upset. It’s not only that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was that the next President name her successor. Schumer is appalled that Donald Trump’s nominee is, in Schumer’s view, the complete opposite of Ginsburg’s liberal judicial philosophy.

How dare Trump and a Republican Senate majority name a Supreme Court justice with a conservative approach to the law!

There is hypocrisy aplenty from both Republicans and Democrats on the matter of a Ginsburg replacement. Mitch McConnell and Trump lackey Lindsey Graham are rightly having their words and actions of four years ago flung into their faces. Back then, their Republican Senate majority was reason enough to refuse a vote or hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick. The pair said it was proper to wait for the next presidential election, which was several months off.

Now, that same Republican Senate majority is reason enough to vote and no doubt approve President Trump’s selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with only weeks until the next presidential election.

It is called politics. Republicans see a rare chance to give the court a presumed strong conservative majority for years to come and they intend to do so. Can’t say as we blame them.

Schumer’s whining about how bad it will be to name a conservative to replace liberal Ginsburg is ludicrous. So too is the business about Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish. A lot of Democrats are now conceding that RBG could have secured a more liberal replacement had she retired while Obama and his party were still in command.

It’s not all bad news for the Democrats, of course. Public opinion seems decidedly against Trump’s move. That opinion won’t help him on Election Day.

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Editorials

Saving Chandler House: Right ingredients clicked (finally)

Some things are worth saving and some entities have the wherewithal to save them. Coincidental with Exeter officials making the right call regarding the Ioka theater property (the property owners can remove an old marquee), the venerable Chandler House in Manchester has been spared the wreck…

Friday, September 25, 2020
Editorials

Exeter and Ioka: Property owners have rights, too

The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Editorials

New political trophy: We have a frontrunner for 'Mowie'

We are thinking of establishing an award to duly recognize the most fantastic, over-the-top, errant nonsense uttered or issued in a New Hampshire political campaign. We know, that covers a lot of ground. We won’t test our readers’ memories on this. We will instead start from scratch: 2020 ca…

Sunday, September 20, 2020
Friday, September 18, 2020
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Editorials

Refreshing news: Mittersill a boon

A bit of good news amidst the ongoing worries over a pandemic, drought, and political tomfoolery came in our Monday business section report on a Mittersill ski project in Franconia Notch.

Editorials

Laurie list: A matter of public trust

  • Updated

Today the New Hampshire Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in a case regarding release of the so called “Laurie List” or more formally the “Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.”

Sunday, September 13, 2020
Editorials

Joseph Pepe: A loss for CMC

The news of the pending retirement of Catholic Medical Center’s Dr. Joseph Pepe is bittersweet. He richly deserves time to spend with his family and we wish him all the best, but his departure (next June) will be a big loss for CMC.