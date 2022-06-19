Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
June 19 commemorates the day in 1865 when word finally reached Texas that slaves were freed, per President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of two years earlier.
We can understand the sensitivity here but no one should be surprised at the alacrity with which American businesses attempt to cash in on such things. We wonder how long it was after the first automobile rolled off the assembly line before Detroit paired George Washington’s birthday with selling cars.
Some politicians will no doubt speak at Juneteenth ceremonies and bemoan its commercialization. But in typical political fashion, the “official” date for this year’s holiday will be observed on June 20. Why waste a perfect opportunity for another three-day weekend?
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Ron Covey will not be defined by the Citizen of the Year honor that he is to receive this Wednesday night. But the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the award, is enhanced by recognizing him.
Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.
Using the term “conservative” to identify the far-out crowd that seeks the head of Gov. Chris Sununu does a disservice to the term. Trying to bring him down for his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic that hit New Hampshire with no warning and no easy answers is ludicrous.