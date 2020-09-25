We sense that the grief that Republican Dan Innis is getting from the online PC police in Portsmouth is a bit more voluminous and harsher than that House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, Democrat, has taken.
Innis was until recently board chairman for the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth. But he found himself at odds with the official chamber position favoring Portsmouth’s enacting a face-mask ordinance.
He tweeted his displeasure and noted that he wouldn’t be visiting the city “until the insanity ends.”
Shocked chamber officials issued a statement noting that they “carefully communicate the ideals the organization embraces as a whole, and ask that our leadership do the same.”
Chamber to Innis: lead our way or hit the highway.
Meanwhile, up the road in Durham (which Innis is calling the People’s Republic of Durham for its face-mask policies), the House was in session.
Speaker Shurtleff seemed as upset as Innis when told that some legislators had been drinking beer.
“If you want to be the village idiot, go back home. Don’t do it here,” said the Speaker.
Funny but we haven’t heard of any repercussions against Shurtleff for what the Portsmouth Chamber would no doubt call less than “respectful discourse.”
Perhaps the Speaker would care to enroll in a class on hospitality management? UNH Professor Innis happens to teach one.