A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.

It’s said you sell the sizzle not the steak and Faro is a great pitchman.

Sunday, August 06, 2023

Let’s raise taxes! How to grow government

A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.

Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Swim safe: Be aware of cyanobacteria

Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.

Disclosure: No answers but good questions

Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Hunter's bargain: A deal too good to be true

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's decision last week to pause Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn't a stiff enough s…

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

'Equitable' streets: Or same ole urban renewal?

What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.

Sunday, July 23, 2023