A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.
It’s said you sell the sizzle not the steak and Faro is a great pitchman.
“Whole Foods said Salem will never be on our radar,” Faro recently told the Salem Planning Board. “Well, ladies and gentlemen, if you bless us with this update, you will have a Whole Foods in the middle of Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire. It took us five years to get them to agree to come here.”
Despite that long courtship, this is the tail wagging the dog. Hosting a Whole Foods doesn’t solve a Salem or a New Hampshire problem. Housing does.
So we like the steak more than the sizzle in this case. Apartments are needed to sustain economic growth in Salem and New Hampshire, and they need to go somewhere. Tuscan Village seems a logical place. It offers good access to transportation, shopping and jobs.
But the impact on Salem, which will have to serve these hundreds of new households, shouldn’t be tied to the arrival of any particular retailer. The plan balloons a two-floor retail and commercial space to six stories. Neighbors and local safety officials might want to weigh in on that 439,041-square-foot structure first, and let the avocado-based frozen desserts and nut-based milks take care of themselves.
Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…
What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.