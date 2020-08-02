Two judges were in the news last week. One made a decision on a ballot access issue. The other died after a long life of public service.

The late Norman Champagne was the definition of a public servant. Many in Manchester knew him as a district (now circuit court) judge whose quiet temperament was a balance for his boisterous colleague, Armand Capistran.

Champagne held the post for nearly three decades but still found the time for worthy causes such as CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Proud of his Franco-American heritage and his Catholic faith, he was a member and officer of the Richelieu Club and of the Knights of Columbus. Champagne also served in the state Senate, including being Democratic leader for a time. Our condolences to his family.

There must be some connection between serving the law and serving the sport of boxing. Norm Champagne was a judge of fisticuffs, serving as such for many amateur fights.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante has been even closer to the action, serving as a boxing referee of amateur and professional bouts.

Last week, the Nashua native did a good job refereeing the fight between the state and the Libertarian Party. The party wanted a blanket waiver from the required signatures needed to put its candidates on the November general election ballot. It said the COVID-19 virus made it impossible to collect signatures. The state, worried about a bad precedent, said nothing doing.

Enter Judge Laplante, who sent the parties to their corners while he pondered. He ended with what we would call a split decision.

The Libertarians will need signatures, but not as many as the state normally requires.

Unlike political parties that pop up and then disappear, the Libertarians have a credible history in New Hampshire and have presented voters with valid alternatives in some races. Allowing them to try to gain ballot access is a good thing. Good call, ref.

