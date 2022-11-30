It happens every Christmas. A person dies and someone chooses to remember them with a donation to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.
Sometimes the donor is a friend or loved one or a work colleague or someone in the same civic or social circle. Many of these donations go on year after year and we look forward to seeing them in the published Santa Fund lists.
Sometimes, the donation is in the memory of someone who themselves possessed a particularly generous heart and a soft spot for those less fortunate. In many of these cases, the donation “in memory of” is repeated by others.
This year, that is happening with Gary Singer, a bigger-than-life man whose loss is keenly felt in the Greater Manchester community. Singer and his own family have been longtime supporters of the Salvation Army, among other groups. It figures that some who knew him would find a way to continue that help even after his passing.
We would bet a candy cane and a Christmas stocking that another big-hearted city gentleman, Ray Wieczorek, will be remembered in similar fashion this year. The late mayor was all about fighting for the little guy. We expect he still is.
Tax-deductible donations may be made online at UnionLeader.com/Santa Fund or by mail to Santa Fund, the Union Leader, PO Box 9555, Manchester, N.H., 03108
(Note: It’s not our position but we reprint an editorial from the News and Sentinel of Colebrook, Karen Harrigan editor and publisher, with that newspaper’s view of the Northern Pass power project. - Editor)
