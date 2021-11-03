Jerry Remy, Hall of Famer and Boston Red Sox broadcaster, reacts after the ceremonial first pitch during the American League Wild Card game against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Oct. 5, 2021 in Boston.
He once said he cried when the Red Sox didn’t renew his contract as a player back in the day. Many members of Red Sox Nation have been crying since Sunday when word came that the cruel cancer that had shadowed him for so long had finally caught up with him.
Remy was your friend in the TV booth at Fenway Park and on the road. He was very good at what he did in the booth, explaining the action and the nuances, providing the history and color of players, teams, coaches, and ballparks. And he would talk about himself in down moments, even letting us know what soap operas he followed and what time he had to get up after a long night game.
He was a homer to be sure, always rooting for the Sox but never bad-mouthing an opponent.
As his illness kept coming back, fans tuning in would feel a letdown when his familiar voice was not part of a broadcast. When he was there, even when he was hurting, his laughter and joking with Dennis Eckersley and Dave O’Brien (after Don Orsillo) were enough to lift your own spirits no matter how the Sox were doing.
His death, at 68, is hard to take, particularly when it comes as the baseball season is over and spring training seems so far away. As Boston Herald writer Jason Mastrodonato wrote, Remy wasn’t just a broadcaster. “He was a friend who spent more hours of summer with us than most of our family members.”
“Wait until next year” isn’t going to mean quite as much knowing that the RemDawg won’t be there with us.
No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…
With Manchester elections just over one week from today, a word or two on two important choices. They are for alderman-at-large and none will serve the city better than incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur and political newcomer Dan Goonan.
Mayor Joyce Craig and some of her aldermanic supporters seem to be of two minds regarding the new property revaluation, which has seen home values skyrocket, with citizens bracing for bigger tax bills.