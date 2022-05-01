New Hampshire Democrats and their teacher union affiliates have officially set their hair on fire in yet another attack on Gov. Chris Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. The latest offense? It’s a coin toss between their protest that new federal rules would harm public charter schools and Edelblut’s position that teachers should teach children, not indoctrinate them.
To be sure, a recent Edelblut opinion piece doesn’t tar all teachers with the same brush. But he does bemoan sporadic efforts, here and elsewhere, to push liberal views in classrooms on everything from America’s supposed systemic racism to the “preferred pronouns” push by transgender extremists. To question ANY public school teacher is strictly forbidden, according to Edelblut’s critics. After all, they say, the guy is a proponent of charter schools!
The newest attack on charter schools, which are public, is a Biden administration proposal that would require any new schools to jump through all manner of hoops. columnist George Will addressed this proposal much better than we ever could. We ran his piece last Sunday and recommend it to all parents and taxpayers. Sununu and Edelblut have joined national protests of the Biden plan.
The public charter school movement, promoted in its early years by none other than President Bill Clinton, will survive the Biden attack, Will believes. Charter schools by design are freed from much red tape. Parents hungry for a better education for their children are flocking to them. Wait lists for admittance are long and growing. This is especially so in areas where Black families and other minorities feel left behind by traditional public schools. Liberals don’t mention that. No doubt they see it as the wrong kind of doctrine.
Voting once wasn’t good enough for Alton’s Todd Krysiak. So in the 2016 election, he cast a ballot in Leominster, Mass. too. For that crime, he’ll pay nearly $5,000 in fines and penalties. He’ll also no longer be able to vote legally in New Hampshire. Let’s see if that stops him.
New Hampshire, contrary to popular opinion, is not a “home-rule” state. Much of what a town or city can or cannot do is the result of enabling legislation from Concord. That said, the Granite State’s independent streak doesn’t react kindly to folks at the state level making decisions that ou…