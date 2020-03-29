The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus was at an event on Saturday evening, March 14, in the Garrish Gym at Coe-Brown Academy in Northwood.
Good to know if you have been in one of those locales. Such information can affect your own health and safety and it can most certainly make you more informed about the spread of the disease.
Yet state public health officials continue to be sparing with such information. We learned of the case in Washington from town officials, not the state, which insists on a “county-only” policy as to where the infected reside.
(They make an exception for Manchester and Nashua.)
In Salem, the state declined to identify the person as an employee or customer at Honey Dew. If it’s a customer, he or she may want to scale back on the donuts.
The more information the state can share, the more people will pay attention and be willing to help “flatten the curve” of this disease.