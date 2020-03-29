The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus was at an event on Saturday evening, March 14, in the Garrish Gym at Coe-Brown Academy in Northwood.

Good to know if you have been in one of those locales. Such information can affect your own health and safety and it can most certainly make you more informed about the spread of the disease.

Yet state public health officials continue to be sparing with such information. We learned of the case in Washington from town officials, not the state, which insists on a “county-only” policy as to where the infected reside.

(They make an exception for Manchester and Nashua.)

In Salem, the state declined to identify the person as an employee or customer at Honey Dew. If it’s a customer, he or she may want to scale back on the donuts.

The more information the state can share, the more people will pay attention and be willing to help “flatten the curve” of this disease.

NH helps out: Granite State spirit alive and well

The stories we have been reporting of New Hampshire individuals and businesses stepping up to meet the viral pandemic are inspiring but not at all surprising. Our small state has long been characterized by its neighbor-helping-neighbor attitude. It was meeting challenges long before anyone e…

Dealing with the pandemic

The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.

Forester Paul Bofinger: NH is greener place, thanks to him

Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.

Assessing assessors: Manchester's chance to save expense

The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

