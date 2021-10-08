We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might have a detractor step out of the shadows and cry foul. It’s more surprising that it took so long, there’s money in detraction, too.
What Facebook is accused of is using the multitude of posts that humanity chooses to share to serve up its dice-and-spliced version of reality tailored to what they have concluded will set us off. That turns clicks into cash, even as it affirms that many of us are not quite the saints or sinners we like to think we are. Facebook studies what we do, makes adjustments, and targets what profits it. It really doesn’t matter which end of what spectrum we may fall on. It’s all grist for the mill.
Big deal? We think so. But it’s also no big deal. Facebook isn’t the problem. Nobody makes us use it. Find a better alternative or make one.
