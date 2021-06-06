Gov. Chris Sununu is pro-abortion but not sufficiently so for the New Hampshire Democratic Party — “sufficiently” defined as sanctioning the taking of innocent human life right up to the moment the baby’s head is crowning.

But even if he were to embrace the most radical of pro-abortion stands, it wouldn’t suffice. He is a Republican, one who may well challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (does she draw the abortion line anywhere?). Sununu’s position on abortion really doesn’t matter.

In fact, that position hasn’t changed. As he repeated last week, he opposes late-term abortions. In that, he is in tune with the laws of almost all the states in the union. He believes that is where New Hampshire should be and it is why he said he wouldn’t reject a state budget bill that includes such a ban.

Our opposition to Sununu in his first gubernatorial primary run came down to him not being pro-life. So, governor, how are things going for you in the “pro-choice” camp these days?

 
 
Friday, June 04, 2021
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Friday, May 28, 2021

A good story: A plus for Manchester police

We may never know if a Manchester police officer’s act of kindness to a teen would-be shoplifter will make a difference in the teen’s life. But it certainly brightened the day of a lot of Manchester residents and others who read our story or saw the TV newscast about Officer George Morales.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Suffer the children: Ending late-term abortion

New Hampshire’s Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should “follow the science” when it comes to a proposed prohibition on abortions when the unborn baby is six months (24 weeks) along or more.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Mickelson’s win: Beating Father Time

It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing …

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Exclusion therapy: Derryfield School dilemma

We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.