Gov. Chris Sununu is pro-abortion but not sufficiently so for the New Hampshire Democratic Party — “sufficiently” defined as sanctioning the taking of innocent human life right up to the moment the baby’s head is crowning.
But even if he were to embrace the most radical of pro-abortion stands, it wouldn’t suffice. He is a Republican, one who may well challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (does she draw the abortion line anywhere?). Sununu’s position on abortion really doesn’t matter.
In fact, that position hasn’t changed. As he repeated last week, he opposes late-term abortions. In that, he is in tune with the laws of almost all the states in the union. He believes that is where New Hampshire should be and it is why he said he wouldn’t reject a state budget bill that includes such a ban.
Our opposition to Sununu in his first gubernatorial primary run came down to him not being pro-life. So, governor, how are things going for you in the “pro-choice” camp these days?