Mayor Joyce Craig seems to have changed her mind about Intown Manchester. No sooner had she overseen the ouster of the group’s executive director than Craig and the aldermen are suddenly all ears about renewing ties. Was forcing out Sara Beaudry the point all along?
Craig and company announced just weeks ago that questions about Intown’s books had forced the cutting of ties between the city and Intown, which handles a lot of downtown promotions. Its operations are funded in large part by a surtax on downtown business. Intown owed money and the city had not seen an audit in years.
Kicking the agency to the curb seemed a drastic action on the city’s part. What was the cause of the financial problems? What was the city’s own responsibility for oversight? The city, after all, has an alderman sitting on the Intown board.
So what changed? Other than Beaudry’s leaving, apparently nothing has.
The mayor and other city officials met with Intown’s executive committee last week. “Everybody at the table is in agreement with coming back, what we need to do to move forward,” reports Alderman Pat Long (he’s the one on the Intown board). “The wheel is moving. I think we’re back.”
It’s unfortunate that the “wheel” had to run over Beaudry but perhaps that was necessary. We just hope that Craig and company will pay a bit more attention going forward.
Do you like to read Christmas cards? Some of our favorites come not through the mail but through certain pages in the newspaper each December. Some come from people we know personally. A lot come from people we know only through these pages.
If you ever met UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, you knew he was and is the real deal. He is a genuine, down-to-earth fellow whose enthusiasm for his job and his university couldn’t help but rub off on his athletes, their families, and the student body.