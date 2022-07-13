A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”
Forget Shoshanna Kelly’s “invest” line, which translates to a lot of taxpayers paying the freight for a few people in southern New Hampshire to go to Boston by train. That tax bias is one of the issues the pro-train crowd ignores. Keeping taxes low, something Republicans have done successfully, is a key driver of New Hampshire’s economy and has been for decades.
The state is the envy of the nation. If its economy is “limited” it’s not for lack of a train to Boston.
Is Ms. Kelly claiming that all the people who have come here were duped? Are they leaving? Does she think Massachusetts residents will drop their jobs and commute to New Hampshire if we offer rail service? Where is the evidence of that? It’s more likely that some of the thousands of Granite Staters who commute to work in Greater Boston will keep those jobs and take the train.
The train would be a nice amenity for people with time to spend a weekend in Boston without having to drive (or take the convenient bus service). But unless some way is found for its patrons to to fund this expensive plan without burdening all New Hampshire, Alderman Kelly’s idea of reverse engineering will produce only clinkers.
Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.
Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting,…
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.
It can hardly be classified as a “debate,” but this week’s Republican U.S. Senate primary scrum at the Institute of Politics was the first occasion we have had to compare and contrast five candidates who wish to compete against incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.