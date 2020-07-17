We take most surveys with a grain of salt. The firm WalletHub seems to churn them out by the bushel. A recent one didn’t include New Hampshire, for instance, as among the most “independent” of states. We ranked 16th, although the survey acknowledged our lowest-in-the-nation poverty rate.

But we can’t argue with WalletHub’s survey putting New Hampshire in first place in terms of taxpayer ROI (return on investment). It rang true in part because it measured 31 different metrics and in part because most Granite Staters know it to be so.

The study compared quality and efficiency of state government services in five categories, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. It took into account, it said, “the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.”

New Hampshire critics, of course, always cite our high property taxes. You will hear more of that as the general election nears and Democrats do their best to run down the state.

But those critics ignore the fact that the property tax is the only sizable levy on people’s purses.

That is why WalletHub found New Hampshire second lowest in total taxes per capita, seventh in health, and fourth in safety.

Florida ranked second. At the other end, Hawaii was 50th and also in the bottom 10 were Connecticut, Vermont, and New York.

Some taxpayers would argue that “investment” isn’t the term they would use to describe the government separating them from some of their money. But it is still encouraging to have reaffirmation that New Hampshire continues to keep big government at bay.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Editorials

Wokefulness: A colony by any other name

Civics education being what it is these days, we are not at all sure if many public school students know that New Hampshire was one of America’s original 13 colonies. No matter. The way things are progressing, the very term “colony” may soon be expunged from whatever history books remain extant.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Editorials

Masks for freedom: Our responsibility

  • Updated

This weekend we celebrate Independence Day. In 1776 the American colonies threw off the yoke of the British Empire. It took six more years of war following that Declaration of Independence to fully secure our freedom. In signing the Declaration of Independence the Founding Fathers ingrained …

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Editorials

Once a gold standard: Sad news from Crotched Mountain

The recent news of the closing of the Crotched Mountain school and residence quarters in Greenfield was disconcerting. In today’s parlance, the Crotched Mountain name would be considered a good “brand.” Years ago, though, it was the “gold standard” for the care and well-being of children and…

Friday, June 26, 2020
Editorials

Trump's fat thumb: Meddling in NH primaries may backfire

The Trump administration putting its fat thumb on the scales in our congressional primary contests is both unfair and unwise. It is not, however, unexpected. If the state Republican Party ignores its own rules and in other respects goes along with this nonsense, it will damage the party down…

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Editorials

Don't dumb it down: Manchester education standards

If Manchester’s public education system really wishes to say thank you to dedicated teachers like Central’s Selma Naccach-Hoff; and if the system really wants to stand for the high standards that she and so many other devoted teachers have insisted on for students, it will dismiss the idea o…