We take most surveys with a grain of salt. The firm WalletHub seems to churn them out by the bushel. A recent one didn’t include New Hampshire, for instance, as among the most “independent” of states. We ranked 16th, although the survey acknowledged our lowest-in-the-nation poverty rate.
But we can’t argue with WalletHub’s survey putting New Hampshire in first place in terms of taxpayer ROI (return on investment). It rang true in part because it measured 31 different metrics and in part because most Granite Staters know it to be so.
The study compared quality and efficiency of state government services in five categories, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. It took into account, it said, “the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.”
New Hampshire critics, of course, always cite our high property taxes. You will hear more of that as the general election nears and Democrats do their best to run down the state.
But those critics ignore the fact that the property tax is the only sizable levy on people’s purses.
That is why WalletHub found New Hampshire second lowest in total taxes per capita, seventh in health, and fourth in safety.
Florida ranked second. At the other end, Hawaii was 50th and also in the bottom 10 were Connecticut, Vermont, and New York.
Some taxpayers would argue that “investment” isn’t the term they would use to describe the government separating them from some of their money. But it is still encouraging to have reaffirmation that New Hampshire continues to keep big government at bay.