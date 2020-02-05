Observations from the debacle that was Monday night’s Iowa Democratic Party caucuses:
Thank goodness for New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner and his staff. They are very good at what they do, which is to run our elections on a fair, no-nonsense, non-partisan basis. Unlike Iowa and elsewhere, here it is the state, not the political parties, that oversees the process.
Don’t gloat too much over Iowa’s misstep. While its muddled result makes next week’s primary all the more important, national talking heads and party grandees will try to lump New Hampshire with Iowa and demand both be purged.
So much for polls, again. In Iowa, a big poll failed to include one of the candidates. Whoops. Others told us there were four and only four candidates who had any shot in Hades of contending. Amy Klobuchar, for instance, didn’t have a chance of getting out of Iowa alive.
Using those polls, network TV continues to collude with the Democratic Party in trying to fix the field before New Hampshire voters can have their say. ABC-TV, its local affiliate in tow, will do its part in this stranglehold scheme later this week.
Spoiler alert: there are a lot more candidates on next Tuesday’s ballot than you will see on the TV stage. You can vote for any one of them, or write in another, and you won’t have to let your neighbor know.