The election that never seems to end has driven us to distraction. Questions abound. For one, for whom did Echo of Clark’s Bears fame vote for President? Maureen Clark of the venerable Lincoln attraction sent in a photo of the bear with her ballot and a rather sketchy-looking ballot box. Echo had her ballot in her teeth but it was impossible to read.
We are certain that she went for Gov. Chris Sununu, who has become the protector of all things bearish. But what about for President? The tension is unbearable. And we seriously question the Clark claim that the bear voted early in order to get to its serious business of hibernating. Do the Clarks expect us to believe that Echo went down for a long winter's nap without knowing the election outcome?
We also have a question for the City of Manchester, which has decided to extend permission for restaurants to offer outside dining during the pandemic. The dining involves a reduction in parking spaces along Elm Street as the eateries are allowed to put tables and chairs on the pavement.
The usual crew of skeptics and cranks who troll the Union Leader Facebook pages had a field day with grousing about dining in cold weather. (Hey, if you don’t like it, don’t do it.)
But one thing our stories have failed to address: What does this mean for on-street parking this winter? Will the tables and chairs have to be moved to the other side of the street during odd-numbered months?