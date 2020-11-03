The election that never seems to end has driven us to distraction. Questions abound. For one, for whom did Echo of Clark’s Bears fame vote for President? Maureen Clark of the venerable Lincoln attraction sent in a photo of the bear with her ballot and a rather sketchy-looking ballot box. Echo had her ballot in her teeth but it was impossible to read.

We are certain that she went for Gov. Chris Sununu, who has become the protector of all things bearish. But what about for President? The tension is unbearable. And we seriously question the Clark claim that the bear voted early in order to get to its serious business of hibernating. Do the Clarks expect us to believe that Echo went down for a long winter's nap without knowing the election outcome?

We also have a question for the City of Manchester, which has decided to extend permission for restaurants to offer outside dining during the pandemic. The dining involves a reduction in parking spaces along Elm Street as the eateries are allowed to put tables and chairs on the pavement.

The usual crew of skeptics and cranks who troll the Union Leader Facebook pages had a field day with grousing about dining in cold weather. (Hey, if you don’t like it, don’t do it.)

But one thing our stories have failed to address: What does this mean for on-street parking this winter? Will the tables and chairs have to be moved to the other side of the street during odd-numbered months?

Sunday, November 01, 2020
Editorials

Dining alone: Restaurant contact-tracing

A suggestion from the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association regarding contact tracing has some people ready to throw hot soup at the association and/or the governor. Our advice to them, in the immortal words of the drill sergeant in the “Stripes” movie: Lighten up, Francis.

Friday, October 30, 2020
Editorials

The right choice: End Executive Council grandstanding

The New Hampshire Executive Council remains an important component of New Hampshire’s reliance on and trust in a small government. Our founders designed it that way, in part to keep a check on the power of a sitting governor. In recent times, a 3-2 Democratic council majority has done more t…

Crime

Head on a swivel: Eyes out for trick-or-treaters Saturday

A lot of New Hampshire communities, Manchester included, are likely to be taken over by all manner of spooks, goblins, and other scary creatures this Saturday evening. In case you haven’t noticed the Halloween décor that has sprouted in front of many homes from Coos to the sea, tomorrow nigh…

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Editorials

Police standards: Opening the process to public

New Hampshire’s attorney general thinks the state’s Police Standards and Training Council should come under the same statutes that govern other professional licensing boards whose disciplinary hearings and paperwork are open to the public. The Sunapee police chief, who currently chairs the c…

Editorials

An important Tuesday: One on which we can all agree

There seems to be a lot of interest developing around an upcoming event on a Tuesday in November and it is something on which pretty much everyone agrees. No, not that Tuesday event. This one is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and it involves the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Sunday, October 25, 2020
Editorials

Our choice is Joe Biden*

This year’s general election ballot presents the voter with a dilemma. We have wrestled with this year’s choices, as we imagine many voters have. Up and down the ticket we are faced with choices in political ideologies, personalities, backgrounds and governing styles.

Editorials

Three-card Monte: Democratic sleight of hand

In their commentary on the facing page today, state Senators Chuck Morse and Jeb Bradley along with several Republican colleagues stress a basic and important point. It is that New Hampshire’s low-tax advantages are under serious threat once again.

Friday, October 23, 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Editorials

The ‘death chamber’: Little light shed on TV ‘debate'

On the matter of the looming gubernatorial choice, no great light was shed during this week’s televised joust between Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes. Sununu has a solid record after two terms in office and wisely relied on that record for much of his allotted time.

Sunday, October 18, 2020
Editorials

Nashua comedy: Tepid support before cost soared

We have long been skeptical of the City of Nashua spending millions of taxpayer dollars in pursuit of creating a performing arts center out of the former Alec’s Shoe building in its downtown. The public demand for such a venue has always seemed faint, centered mostly with politicians who fin…

Editorials

Lost and found: Today's edition a treasure trove

Today’s Sunday News contains within it two publications that may contain different types of treasure for readers. One may reward you with real property of which you were unaware. Another may serve to remind you of the real wealth all Americans share.