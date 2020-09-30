Further on the matter of the current Supreme Court dispute, where does U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen stand on the issue of packing?
We don’t mean the packing of suitcases and memorabilia. The chances remain strong that Shaheen’s interminable stay in Washington will extend even longer, come the election.
But Shaheen hasn’t exactly been outspoken in protest of the really terrible idea proffered by some in her party that the Supreme Court itself should be fundamentally changed next year.
This would be done by “packing” the court with a number of additional judges whose legal views would nullify the conservative majority supposedly assured by Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.
A Democratic President named Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried that move back when his party held the majority in Congress and the court had struck down a number of his more radical New Deal initiatives.
Cooler heads prevailed at the time and the measure was defeated, although the court got the message and thereafter became more receptive to FDR’s ideas.
The nation has managed with a nine-member court for close to two centuries now. Even FDR’s plan wasn’t to immediately add more court seats. Instead, for each justice who declined to step down at age 70, another one would be added.
Leftwing Democrats don’t care. They want political blood. If Jeanne Shaheen doesn’t speak out forcefully against this dangerous nonsense, perhaps she should have a travel bag at hand.