Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.

The developer says the drive-thru is needed in our post-COVID world. Drive-thrus have become a safe way to get coffee and fast food.

Sunday, April 02, 2023

Sanctuary sillies: Good for NH Senate

State Senate Republicans had to do the heavy lifting without any help from Democrats last week in making it clear that New Hampshire should cooperate with rather than hinder law enforcement.

A slight pause: For a cat clause

We don’t have a dog in this fight but if legislators are willing to tell owners what they can and cannot do with their cat’s claws, where does it end?

Friday, March 31, 2023

Smart ruling: Court steers clear

New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023