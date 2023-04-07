Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.
The developer says the drive-thru is needed in our post-COVID world. Drive-thrus have become a safe way to get coffee and fast food.
We’re not sure that the trend is about health and safety so much as it is another byproduct of workforce shortages. Fast-food franchises pressed for workers are featuring more self-serve lines inside as well as out. Customers may find sitting in the comfort of their car more appetizing than standing in a line inside.
But that’s not what the ZBA needs to ponder. The city OK for the original proposal was controversial. That spot on Wellington Road is already congested with traffic from apartments, condos, and the Dartmouth Health facility off Edward J. Roy Drive. It is also near access ramps to I-93. Inviting even more traffic with a drive-thru doesn’t seem wise.
Of course, the developer could cite hardship as a reason for a variance. There isn’t another Dunkin’ anywhere around, is there?
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”