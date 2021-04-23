What things those young people get up to these days. First it was bobbed hair and gold-fish swallowing. Now “gender reveal” parties are a thing, we are told.
No longer do families wait until the baby is born to find out if it’s a girl or a boy. Not only can you find that out long before the big event, letting your friends know is now a big event itself.
As our correspondent, Jason Schreiber, reported earlier this week, some of these “reveals” can be a bit over the top. One such is said to have caused an explosion that could be heard and felt within 20 miles of a Kingston quarry. That is where authorities suspect someone used a substance called Tannerite along with blue chalk to cause the big bang.
We were familiar with the Tannerite term, but it took us a minute to figure out that blue chalk wasn’t part of the explosive but an indicator that it’s blue for a boy and pink for a girl. Whatever happened to a simple announcement card sent in the mail?