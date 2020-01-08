Chuck Douglas, editor and publisher of the monthly Bow Times newspaper, has a knack for quickly making his point, often at the displeasure and/or discomfort of his targets.
Here, in its entirety, is a recent case in point.
“Remember three or four years ago when Selectman Harry Judd said that voting had to be moved to the Bow Middle School because the Community Building was in danger of collapse? Amazingly, now that the Safety Center has been built, the Community Building is safe again. Voting will resume there in February.
“Now it’s the School Board’s turn to scare us into a $10,000,000 bond issue.”
Such “sky is falling” warnings often pop up as town or school meeting times approach across New Hampshire. No doubt we will soon be seeing pictures of crammed-together desks, buckets for leaky ceilings and all manner of broom closets converted into classrooms.
Some pictures may be worth a thousand words, but taxpayers need to question if they are all worth the tens of thousands of dollars that always seem to be the price tag.