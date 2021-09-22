It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learning last year. That’s yet another good reason to keep schools open.
The professionals are required by law to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect. They usually have some training in the subject. Many of us in the private sector have no such training or background. But the law also applies to us. We were reminded of this in a front page Sunday News story this week.
Reporter Mark Hayward cited the case of a Manchester police intervention at a city apartment in which five children had been confined in filth and squalor for perhaps a year or so. Three adult residents have been charged with child endangerment. The children were taken into state custody. Some neighbors knew something was amiss. None of them said so.
We don’t live in a police state, nor do we wish to. Minding one’s own business is often good advice. How one chooses to raise one’s children ought to be up to the parents or guardians. People can disagree on what is reasonable in child-rearing, to be sure.
In our story, it was noted that some professionals deliberately misreport; that is, they report even when they don’t believe abuse has occurred in order to avoid being called on the carpet if it turns out that there was abuse.
That is hardly likely to happen with the general public. Many situations are unclear; and we don’t favor people dropping a dime at the drop of a hat. But the law says that if you suspect abuse or neglect, you must report it to the Division for Children, Youth and Families at 1-800-894-5533 (or to local police in an emergency).
It can seem like nothing is black and white these days. But if the child next door is often black and blue or is kept a virtual prisoner in wretched conditions, make the call. It’s the law.
