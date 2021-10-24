Mayor Joyce Craig and some of her aldermanic supporters seem to be of two minds regarding the new property revaluation, which has seen home values skyrocket, with citizens bracing for bigger tax bills.
On the one hand, it’s a “nothing to see here” attitude. Values have gone through the roof, they say, but that means the tax rate will go down and therefore your tax bill won’t be so bad. Conveniently, citizens won’t know what “so bad” is really going to mean until weeks after the election.
Meanwhile, and conveniently before that election, Craig and Company are trying to assuage some voters by increasing their property tax exemption. This applies only to the disabled and to certain elderly classes (elderly do tend to vote). But if taxes aren’t going up much, why the need for a huge percentage increase in the exemption?
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.
A further helping of technology is on display on the streets of Manchester these days. We saw it but didn’t bump into it the other day on a quiet residential street. Even had we been careless with our driving, the delivery robot is smart enough to avoid such mishaps. The legislature should s…
The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.