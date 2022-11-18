Of all the ballot and recount stories that have come from the New Hampshire elections this month, this was our favorite.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, it was initially reported, received more than 1,000 votes to defeat Donald Bolduc in tiny Columbia, total population around 700.
Clearly, said some, this was proof of what Donald Trump and his puppets have been saying all along: The elections are rigged! The nation is lost!
Not so fast, argued cooler heads. Since other races recorded far fewer votes in the tiny North Country town, the Hassan number was no doubt some sort of mistake.
Turns out there were two mistakes. Hassan didn’t receive 1,106 votes to Bolduc’s 193. She received just 106. The town clerk, no doubt after a long election day, had a slip of the pen, which was mistakenly read as an extra numeral one on the official results sheet sent to Concord.
The error was caught and corrected. But then the Secretary of State and various news media committed their own error. The ballot mixup, they said, was due to a “typo.” Good grief.
A “typo” is a typographical error. The first one may have happened on Gutenberg’s press. Typos would occur, usually on deadline, when a newspaper compositor pulled the wrong letter from the hellbox or when the Linotype operator hit the wrong key on his machine. Nowadays, they happen when someone types too fast on their computer keyboard or when a Gen. Z-er (or whatever letter we have reached) texts rapidly with her thumbs. Have you seen how fast they can go?
Calling the Columbia pen error a “typo” further muddies our confused world. It also reminds us of the Midwest police chief who once ordered his officers to take a remedial English course. He said he never wished to see another accident report in which a victim had his “foot decapitated.”
It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.
After a big turnout last Tuesday, the Town of Derry wants to go back to using Pinkerton Academy for its elections. We have a couple of questions. Will there be enough kitty litter available? How about parking for all those out-of-state buses?
Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.
