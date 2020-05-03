It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.
NEFAC is providing educators throughout the six-state region with distance-learning speakers on a variety of subjects.
Executive director Justin Silverman says the coalition can work with teachers of all levels — grade school through college graduate programs — to develop presentations addressing civics, journalism, freedom of information laws and other aspects of democracy and the First Amendment.
Interested? Contact Silverman at justin@nefac.org.