“I’ve heard people say they have never been invited to give,” he wrote. “Please accept this invitation…”
The Singer family does a great deal for the Greater Manchester community in ways seen and unseen. Suffice it to say that if Irving and Bernice Singer had not started their family with its lifetime tradition of helping others, someone would have had to invent them or we would all be the poorer.
Gail Singer died from leukemia. That was long ago for those who didn’t know her but only yesterday for those who did. Widower Gary along with Stephen and the rest of the family have been sponsoring the blood drive in her memory for 38 years now. It has brought in thousands of pints of blood and doubtless saved countless lives.
It has also added to the sense of community that exists in Greater Manchester. And when one donates blood at this Red Cross event, one receives not just thanks for doing a good deed but a goodie bag that would make Hollywood types envious.
“Sorry for the inconvenient,” read the printed sign at a McDonald’s drive-thru window this week. Were they apologizing for certain of their workers? Troublemakers, perhaps, for whom assembling a Happy Meal is an unpleasant chore?
Gov. Chris Sununu’s message in vetoing a state primary elections bill was succinct and to the point. Moving up the primary date, which has long been in September of even-numbered years, would “create more problems than it solves.”
New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Sylvester Marsh and a friend nearly perished on a summer day in the 1850s when Mt. Washington’s often fickle weather turned against them as they were climbing the Northeast’s highest peak. They survived, and countless others have been saved as a result…
In the wake of the jumble of confusion that came along last week with the latest White House and CDC directives, suggestions, etc. on COVID-19, a friend had a sound observation. “They should have had regular fireside chats.”
As wrenching as they are to read, the multiple indictments handed up last week in the ongoing Youth Development Center probe is an encouraging sign. If the 10 men who were named are found guilty, they should consider themselves lucky that they won’t be punished in the way they allegedly puni…
It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking an individual from suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its spending policies made sense in the specific case and as a general rule for the court to follow.