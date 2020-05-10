What is there left to say about moms that hasn’t already been said? Well, perhaps it is that in this extremely trying time moms have somehow been even more amazing than usual.
Already expected to multi-task and still have time to nurse skinned knees, bruised egos, and their own parents, it is just assumed that today’s mothers will also coordinate schooling from home, their own work from home, make face masks at home, and oversee more mealtimes at home.
Think mom will get at least a nice dinner out today? Perhaps she will, if dad and the kids can get the picnic table cleaned off and it’s not too darned cold in the yard.
When a first-time mom gives birth, she may be forgiven for thinking that the hard part is over. The fact that she perseveres, even as her road often gets more challenging, is quiet testimony to a love that is like no other.
She knows it, to be sure, but make sure you tell her today that you love her THIS MUCH!