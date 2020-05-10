What is there left to say about moms that hasn’t already been said? Well, perhaps it is that in this extremely trying time moms have somehow been even more amazing than usual.

Already expected to multi-task and still have time to nurse skinned knees, bruised egos, and their own parents, it is just assumed that today’s mothers will also coordinate schooling from home, their own work from home, make face masks at home, and oversee more mealtimes at home.

Think mom will get at least a nice dinner out today? Perhaps she will, if dad and the kids can get the picnic table cleaned off and it’s not too darned cold in the yard.

When a first-time mom gives birth, she may be forgiven for thinking that the hard part is over. The fact that she perseveres, even as her road often gets more challenging, is quiet testimony to a love that is like no other.

She knows it, to be sure, but make sure you tell her today that you love her THIS MUCH!

What's with bonus pay? $300 weekly for first responders

We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.

NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.

It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Your COVID-19 info: Upending the rules on health privacy

Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it…

The NH Tax Twins: Now is not time for business hikes

We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.

A strange incentive: Paying more to be unemployed

Perhaps use of the term “pox” is a bit much in these pandemic days, but some of what Republicans and Democrats have done in rushing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis is nonsensical. It makes one remember that this is still Washington.

