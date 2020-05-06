We are going to go way out on a limb here and endorse May as Nurses Month. What the heck — this newspaper seldom stays away from controversy.

Of course, the really controversial position would have us opposing such a thing. Really, an entire month devoted to one profession? If it is so special, why is it routinely taken for granted — unless and until we or someone close to us is in need?

If nursing is so special and select a calling, why is it that it has so many good examples? Wouldn’t you think that out of the innumerable nurses you have come in contact with that by the simple law of averages there would be more Nurse Ratcheds?

It’s not just by averages either. Consider that on a typical day or night, nurses are often dealing with problems and situations that most of us won’t see in a lifetime, on top of which they are exuding a calmness and sense of compassion to individuals who are at their most vulnerable.

It is a wonder that there are any people in this demanding, difficult profession, let alone the hundreds of thousands of capable women and men who are committed to it. And this is without taking into consideration the nightmarish challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust upon nurses.

Given the contagious level of this virus, to say that nurses are risking their lives every day is not an understatement.

Neither, we would argue, is it an understatement to say that a month set aside to recognize nurses doesn’t do them justice. But we thank them just the same.

Sunday, May 03, 2020
Friday, May 01, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Sunday, April 26, 2020
Friday, April 24, 2020
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
