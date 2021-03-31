If the Union Leader were susceptible to COVID-19, we would also have been among the first entities eligible for the vaccine. We figure that based on our age. We turn 158 years old today.
Publishing a daily newspaper and a news web presence is a remarkable thing. It was so in the age of type painstakingly set by hand, line by line. It was so when news of Civil War battles reached our Manchester office by telegraph wire.
Changing with the times, reporting could be done by telephone and telefax while the “wire” news switched to teletype machines, chattering away and alerting editors to big news by means of clanging bells.
The Union of the Union Leader came first, beginning as a weekly several years before the daily made its appearance on March 31, 1863. It was opinionated and controversial from the first, opposing the radical Abraham Lincoln nationally and conscription of Irish immigrants locally.
The Leader was begun by a Rough Rider who was promoting his friend, Teddy Roosevelt, in 1912. Teddy lost, but Col. Frank Knox was so successful that he soon purchased the rival Union. He would later run for President himself and then shock fellow Republicans by serving as Secretary of the Navy for Teddy’s cousin, FDR.
After Knox, the teletypes would sometimes chatter with news stories about publisher William Loeb, outspoken conservative who opposed some Presidents while helping elect others.
The Loeb ownership ended with the death of his widow, Nackey, in 2000. But their legacy of an independent newspaper endures through its ownership by the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, Inc. It also lives in the continuing policy of providing room for the many competing voices that make New Hampshire such an interesting and passionate place.
There’s no need for cards or a cake. Although, come to think of it, a gift subscription for a neighbor or friend who isn’t as informed about New Hampshire as our readers are might be nice.