“By the rude bridge that arched the flood,
Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,
Here once the embattled farmers stood
And fired the shot heard round the world.”
The poet was Ralph Waldo Emerson and his subject was the opening battle of the American Revolution, with patriot farmers and villagers challenging the world’s mightiest army at Concord and Lexington, Mass. It was April 19, 1775.
New Hampshire doesn’t officially celebrate Patriots’ Day as does Massachusetts, so our children will be “in school” and not on a Monday holiday this week. Our teachers and parents might break from the new schooling normal to explain that Patriots’ Day is not in fact in honor of the New England football team, nor in mourning for the loss of Tom Brady.
Instead, it celebrates men and women who had had enough with taking orders from a faraway king and parliament and were willing to risk their lives, fortunes and sacred honor in order to govern themselves.
We don’t know exactly what they would make of how their descendants are dealing with today’s challenges. No doubt they would be pleased to know that our government is a good deal more local and at least somewhat more open to citizen input than was the Crown.
We should all be thankful that they didn’t follow the British order to shelter in place as the Redcoats marched to seize their arms and powder.