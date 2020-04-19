“By the rude bridge that arched the flood,

Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,

Here once the embattled farmers stood

And fired the shot heard round the world.”

The poet was Ralph Waldo Emerson and his subject was the opening battle of the American Revolution, with patriot farmers and villagers challenging the world’s mightiest army at Concord and Lexington, Mass. It was April 19, 1775.

New Hampshire doesn’t officially celebrate Patriots’ Day as does Massachusetts, so our children will be “in school” and not on a Monday holiday this week. Our teachers and parents might break from the new schooling normal to explain that Patriots’ Day is not in fact in honor of the New England football team, nor in mourning for the loss of Tom Brady.

Instead, it celebrates men and women who had had enough with taking orders from a faraway king and parliament and were willing to risk their lives, fortunes and sacred honor in order to govern themselves.

We don’t know exactly what they would make of how their descendants are dealing with today’s challenges. No doubt they would be pleased to know that our government is a good deal more local and at least somewhat more open to citizen input than was the Crown.

We should all be thankful that they didn’t follow the British order to shelter in place as the Redcoats marched to seize their arms and powder.

Sunday, April 19, 2020
Friday, April 17, 2020
Editorials

COVID-19 court fight: Don't let it delay the state's plans

It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three br…

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Editorials

Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Editorials

Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place
Editorials

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Sunday, April 05, 2020
Editorials

World day of prayer: Easter Sunday would be a good date

Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.