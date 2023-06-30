Did you know New Hampshire’s independence day was way back in January? On January 5, 1776, the provincial congress of New Hampshire became the first legislative body in the American colonies to vote in favor of a state constitution establishing a government apart from Great Britain.
That vote, months before the Continental Congress in Philadelphia would adopt the Declaration of Independence, was critical.
On New Year’s Day in 1776, the vast British Empire was still in its ascendency, powerful and growing more so. Americans surely gave grave consideration to taking up arms.
But it had been years since redcoats began occupying Boston to enforce taxes and silence rabble and dissent. In 1774, the British Parliament passed laws, what colonists dubbed the Intolerable Acts, closing the port and forcing private citizens to lodge their own oppressors. On April 19, 1775, the skirmishes with Minutemen began.
In May 1775, New Hampshire raised a volunteer force of 2,000: three regiments led by Col. John Stark of Derryfield, Col. Enoch Poor of Exeter and Col. James Reed of Fitzwilliam. We would have the largest colonial contingents at the battles of Bunker Hill (though most of the combat was on nearby Breed’s Hill) and Bennington.
“Don’t fire until you see the white of their eyes” was the order, you’ll remember, given at Bunker Hill. Many forget that we lost that fight. But while it was a tactical victory for the British, it was a strategic win for the colonies and Granite Staters yearning to be free. We showed the British we could and would stand our ground.
New Hampshire, boldly going where no colony had dared — defying the king alone — played a crucial role in building momentum toward American independence. Unlike the Russian soldier of fortune Yevgeny Prigozhin, there was no turning back.
Liberty, control of our own lives and property, equality and justice, are as sticky as good snow. Once you get them rolling, gravity will do the rest. That beats a coup led by a madman mercenary any day.
The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing sch…
Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.