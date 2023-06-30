Did you know New Hampshire’s independence day was way back in January? On January 5, 1776, the provincial congress of New Hampshire became the first legislative body in the American colonies to vote in favor of a state constitution establishing a government apart from Great Britain.

That vote, months before the Continental Congress in Philadelphia would adopt the Declaration of Independence, was critical.

Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Labels: Fighting party gridlock

No Labels: Fighting party gridlock

If one needed any more reasons to be disgusted with the state of politics in America today, the founder of the No Labels group offers one in a recent opinion piece.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Biomess: Making an evergreen boondoggle

Green energy sounds so good that — like “organic”, “non-fat” and a legion of marketing terms before them — it’s slick and a good way to sell whatever for a bit more than it’s worth.

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Dublin’s choice: Police and school safety

The good people of Dublin (New Hampshire, not the one in Ireland) can decide for themselves whether the town police department should have a shooting and training facility. One has been proposed by the police chief. The select board will no doubt get an earful from residents at a hearing sch…

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Sunday, June 11, 2023

Greed wins again: A mulligan for murder

As with too many other professional sports, and some amateur ones (think college football), the money in top-level golf is absurd and the deference paid to the athletes playing the game is too.

What if? D-Day plus 79 years

“The landing has been a failure and there’s no one’s fault but mine... I was the one responsible for the decision to go and all the fault belongs to me and that’s that.”

Wednesday, June 07, 2023

Rain check: Sununu made right call

Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.