Jerry (Gerald P.) Carmen led a long, full, and successful life whose hallmarks were many and varied. New Hampshire, and our country, are much the better for his having passed this way.
It is no exaggeration to state that his political senses made him the perfect choice to run the 1980 New Hampshire primary campaign that led directly to Ronald Reagan’s winning the White House. That election changed the world and regained for America a self-pride that had been sorely tested. It also provided for America a peace through strength that needs always to be remembered.
Much of the national political pundit class looked down its nose at a mere Manchester car tire salesman who, it expected, would be thoroughly outwitted — and outclassed — by the Republican elites running George H.W. Bush’s primary campaign here. But the pundits, and poor Mr. Bush, looked like pawns that Reagan and Carmen moved around on a Nashua High School stage one winter night. The event showed Reagan’s vitality, and Carmen’s virtuosity.
Carmen knew New Hampshire people because he got his hands dirty working alongside them at his CarGo shop in Manchester and he knew their love for America because it was one he shared. At his graveside service last week were people who as teenagers had been inspired by Jerry to volunteer in political campaigns local and national.
He also knew people because he ran for office a time or two himself and, through losing, won a respect for all those who participate in the process.
We weren’t surprised to hear that as a boy he volunteered to watch out for enemy aircraft along our coastline. Jerry Carmen kept watch for his country, his state, and his family for many decades. Rest in peace.
Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.
It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.