As a Chris Christie campaign aide, Mowers came to New Hampshire and took advantage of New Hampshire’s liberal law to vote in the first-in-the-nation primary. Christie, like many, got crushed by Donald Trump here.
Next, Mowers found work on the Trump campaign. He left New Hampshire and, using his parents’ New Jersey address, voted in that state’s June presidential and state party primary.
In 2020, Mowers was not only back in New Hampshire, he was running for the U.S. Congress. He lost. But this time he stayed on.
He is running for the same seat this year and is campaigning for, among other things, voter integrity.
Some politicians here want to alter the political map to make the First District seat a “safe one” for Republicans. Should Mowers be their nominee, unless he concedes his colossal error, there isn’t a map serpentine enough to assure that result.
The boxer Tyson Fury didn’t become great by taking the lineal heavyweight boxing crown when he beat Ukrainian war hero Wladimir Klitchko in what amounted to a 12-round dance off years ago. Fury became great by getting off the canvas to salvage a draw against Deontay Wilder years later. A win…
Donna Soucy, Democrat, deplores an attempt to ensure that only legitimate New Hampshire residents vote in New Hampshire elections. She and her party colleagues in the state Senate voted last week against a bill that would strengthen election integrity without harming in any way the rights of…
In a column we publish today, UNH President James Dean provides a cogent summary of accomplishments at the state university in the past four years since he took the helm. It’s quite a list and we commend it to you.
We hope the new spokesman for New Hampshire’s Attorney General misspoke last week. In refusing to provide the public with records regarding a fired state police officer, the spokesman said this is a case “about protecting the private, personnel records of the tens of thousands of public empl…