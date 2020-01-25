The children of a generation or two of news junkies who tuned in to the MacNeil Lehrer News Hour may have thought their parents were listening to one fellow named MacNeil Lehrer. We suppose the same may have been true for some who followed Huntley and Brinkley.
Robert MacNeil and Jim Lehrer were a significant team whose nightly hour on PBS was a step apart and a step above the half-hour offerings of the commercial networks.
Their program, devoting more than a 60-second sound bite to important stories, was worlds apart from today’s cable news offerings that serve up much more in views than in news.
When MacNeil retired, Lehrer soldiered on for several years. It’s an apt term because Lehrer was also a U.S. Marine.
Jim Lehrer died last week at age 85.
His work was informative, interesting and enlightening. It is very much missed today.