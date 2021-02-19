The exercise bicycle company Peloton is in the news of late and we have a question for it: Will they make a special model for Joe Biden that can be pedaled backward or is that a standard feature?
Trying to follow the Biden administration’s backing and filling on issues is enough to make one’s head spin. School reopenings and the pandemic are just two.
Candidate Biden pledged to get public schools reopened in his first 100 days in office. Once in the White House, his press secretary said, sure, we hope to get the majority of schools open at least one day a week. Biden says that was a “miscommunication.” His press secretary now says the one-day-a-week thing was merely a “floor.”
Oh, and their school plan also requires passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is perfecting her ability to jump and dodge, lest she be needed to step up to the Oval Office. She did so in an NBC interview this week when asked how schools were ever to reopen based on CDC “guidance,” which ties reopening to the level of “community spread.” Asked if this tie-in was a mistake, in that it would prevent 90 percent of the nation’s schools from opening, Harris was marvelous. She simply ignored the question and said a lot of schools are open and hand-washing is taking place.
The CDC also says teachers need not be vaccinated for schools to open. The questioner asked Harris if she could reassure teachers that it is safe for them to return. No way was Harris going to rile up the teacher unions on that subject.
She declined to answer the safety issue, saying only that she and Biden believe teacher vaccination to be a “priority” and again peddling the $2 trillion sought.
Here in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu and his health team continue to hold steady that schools are one of the safest environments and that teachers should not take vaccine priority over the elderly who are much more susceptible to COVID-19.
Let’s hope no one ever gives our governor a Biden model Peloton.